Sunny Friday, winds picking up Sunday

By
Updated
today at 2:16 PM
Published 2:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday will bring a break from active weather across the borderland, with sunny skies, warm temperatures, and light winds offering a pleasant day.

Conditions begin to shift Saturday as southwest winds increase, setting the stage for a windy and dusty Sunday.

A strong upper-level system will move into the region, combining with dry conditions to create critical fire weather risks through the weekend.

The strongest winds are expected west of the Rio Grande, with blowing dust potentially reducing visibility across southern New Mexico and Far West Texas.

Highs for today are expected to be 90 F El Paso, 86 F Las Cruces.

Olivia Vara
Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

