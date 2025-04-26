Skip to Content
Weather

Breezy weekend ahead, wind and dust returning to the southwest

By
today at 5:36 AM
Published 5:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday will bring warm and dry conditions with light southwest breezes across the region.

However, a major shift arrives Sunday, as strong winds up to 60 mph and widespread blowing dust sweep through New Mexico.

These gusty conditions, combined with low humidity, will create critical to extreme fire weather hazards.

By Monday, winds will ease slightly but remain breezy, with lingering dust possible near the southern border.

Cooler, calmer weather is expected midweek, offering a brief break from the spring windstorms.

Highs for today are 90 F El Paso, 87 F Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content