Breezy weekend ahead, wind and dust returning to the southwest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday will bring warm and dry conditions with light southwest breezes across the region.

However, a major shift arrives Sunday, as strong winds up to 60 mph and widespread blowing dust sweep through New Mexico.

These gusty conditions, combined with low humidity, will create critical to extreme fire weather hazards.

By Monday, winds will ease slightly but remain breezy, with lingering dust possible near the southern border.

Cooler, calmer weather is expected midweek, offering a brief break from the spring windstorms.

Highs for today are 90 F El Paso, 87 F Las Cruces.