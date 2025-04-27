First Alert: Strong winds and blowing dust return to borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under First Alert for strong southwest winds that will return to the region this afternoon, bringing widespread blowing dust and critical to extreme fire weather conditions.

Visibility may drop significantly at times, especially near El Paso, Luna County, and west of Lordsburg.

High Wind Warnings and Blowing Dust Advisories are in effect, and road closures are possible later today.

Winds will diminish slightly on Monday, though patchy blowing dust may persist near the international border.

From Tuesday through Thursday, calmer and more seasonal weather is expected, with typical afternoon breezes.

Temperatures will hover near average midweek before warming slightly by Thursday.

High temps for today are expected to be 93 F El Paso, 88 F Las Cruces.