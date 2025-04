EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you were up late Friday night, April 25, in east or far east El Paso, you may have noticed constant flashing lights lighting up the sky for several hours.

Many viewers wondered what caused it — and the National Weather Service confirmed it was a severe storm slowly moving through Culberson County, about 90 miles east of El Paso.

Officials say there’s no need for concern — the light show was tied to the strong storm system.