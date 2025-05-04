Skip to Content
Breezy Winds, Spotty Storms for El Paso & Las Cruces

By
Updated
today at 5:25 AM
Published 5:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces will be breezy Sunday with southwest winds and dry air moving in.

Storm chances stay low in the cities but a few may form over the Sacramento Mountains.

Gusty winds and dry conditions could raise fire danger, especially west of the area.

Spotty showers are possible north and east of Las Cruces Monday through Wednesday but temperatures will stay cooler than normal until midweek.

Warmer weather and slight storm chances return by late Friday.

Highs for today will be 86 F El Paso, 82 F Las Cruces.

Olivia Vara
Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

