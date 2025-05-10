ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking a nice Mother’s Day, dusty and gusty Tuesday and Wednesday

Mother's Day weekend is looking nice, quiet, and warm. Mostly clear, breezy with highs in the 80s.

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for a windy and dusty Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday, we are expected to see wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour with patchy blowing dust. Likewise, Wednesday will be a tad bit windier with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Mid to lower 90s are expected as well.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday because of the warm, dry, and wind conditions.