ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking a nice Mother’s Day, dusty and gusty Tuesday and Wednesday

Published 3:08 PM

Mother's Day weekend is looking nice, quiet, and warm. Mostly clear, breezy with highs in the 80s.

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for a windy and dusty Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday, we are expected to see wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour with patchy blowing dust. Likewise, Wednesday will be a tad bit windier with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Mid to lower 90s are expected as well.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday because of the warm, dry, and wind conditions.

