Calm weather ahead, winds return early next week

today at 5:30 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces will enjoy a calm and sunny weekend as high pressure keeps skies clear and winds light.

Temperatures will warm slightly on Sunday, reaching near-normal highs for mid-May.

Early next week, a strong weather system moving in from the Pacific Northwest will bring increasing winds to the Borderland.

Gusty conditions are expected by Tuesday afternoon, especially along I-10 and Highway 9, with areas of blowing dust likely.

These winds could also elevate fire danger due to dry conditions and rapid fire spread potential.

Residents should prepare for breezy conditions ahead.

Highs for today will be 82 F El Paso, 81 F Las Cruces.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

