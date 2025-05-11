Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: A nice Mother’s Day, windy and dusty Tuesday and Wednesday

Published 4:33 PM

We are on track for a nice Mother's Day in the Borderland, highs in the upper 80s.

We remain under a First Alert in preparation for a windy and dusty Tuesday and Wednesday. The winds will pick up late Monday night, but the highest winds will be on Wednesday where wind gusts could get up to 45 miles an hour.

Likewise, it will be a hot week in the Borderland. We could see highs in the mid to upper 90s. The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Fire Weather Watch in the Borderland for the hot, dry, and windy conditions expected.

