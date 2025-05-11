Warm, calm weekend before winds return next week
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces will see fair skies and warmer temperatures through the weekend, with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
A shift in the weather pattern early next week will bring strong west to southwest winds, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility along I-10 and Highway 9, and dry conditions will raise fire danger across the region.
Breezy conditions will persist through midweek before tapering off.
A slight dip in temperatures is expected by Wednesday evening, with quieter weather likely by late week.
Highs for today will be 87 F El Paso, 84 F Las Cruces.