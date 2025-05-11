Skip to Content
Warm, calm weekend before winds return next week

By
Updated
today at 6:33 AM
Published 6:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces will see fair skies and warmer temperatures through the weekend, with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A shift in the weather pattern early next week will bring strong west to southwest winds, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blowing dust may reduce visibility along I-10 and Highway 9, and dry conditions will raise fire danger across the region.

Breezy conditions will persist through midweek before tapering off.

A slight dip in temperatures is expected by Wednesday evening, with quieter weather likely by late week.

Highs for today will be 87 F El Paso, 84 F Las Cruces.

