ABC-7 First Alert Continues – The winds crank up again Tuesday and Wednesday with blowing dust and sand.

Here we go again - our record windy and dusty season continues with additional days of this mess. Gusts will hit 50 mph tomorrow with blowing dust and sand. Peak gusts will hit during the afternoon and evening.

Strong winds will occur again on Wednesday with gusts around 40 and some blowing dust and sand.

The winds relax a little more Thursday through Saturday and then crank up again Sunday and Monday.

(The ABC-7 weather team issued the First Alert last Thursday to help prepare you)