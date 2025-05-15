Breezy and dry conditions ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, the Pacific storm system will exit the El Paso and Las Cruces areas, bringing calmer winds and clearing dust.

Expect cooler temperatures with breezy winds between 15 and 25 mph.

Overall, it will be drier with conditions near normal.

However, be aware that windy and dusty weather is expected to return on Sunday and Monday, raising fire danger.

Wind advisories and air quality issues are possible this weekend.

Highs for today will be 87 F El Paso, 83 F Las Cruces.