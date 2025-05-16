Windy weekend and rising temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding regions can expect a breezy Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Strong winds will follow on Sunday and Monday, reaching 25 to 35 mph, along with widespread blowing dust and critical fire danger.

It's possible that gusts may hit up to 50 mph for Monday, prompting dust advisories.

Dry conditions will continue as temps climb into the mid-to-upper nineties by Memorial Day weekend.

Highs for today will be 89 F El Paso, 86 F Las Cruces.