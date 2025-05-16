Skip to Content
Weather

Windy weekend and rising temps

By
today at 4:45 AM
Published 4:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding regions can expect a breezy Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Strong winds will follow on Sunday and Monday, reaching 25 to 35 mph, along with widespread blowing dust and critical fire danger.

It's possible that gusts may hit up to 50 mph for Monday, prompting dust advisories.

Dry conditions will continue as temps climb into the mid-to-upper nineties by Memorial Day weekend.

Highs for today will be 89 F El Paso, 86 F Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content