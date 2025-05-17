Sunny and breezy Saturday



EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, expect high clouds in the morning but mostly sunny skies by this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the lower 90 degrees.

It's going to be breezy, with winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph towards the evening hours heading into Sunday with First Alert.

Watch out for some blowing dust between 2 PM and 5 PM for El Paso and Las Cruces . No wind advisories are in place, but reduced visibility may occur.

Over the weekend, winds will remain strong, and we could see the first 100-degree day of the season next week.

Highs for today will be 91 F El Paso, 87 F Las Cruces.