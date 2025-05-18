Sunday’s rising temps and fire danger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This afternoon through Monday, El Paso and Las Cruces will experience windy conditions, with potential blowing dust and critical fire danger in effect.

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are to be expected for Sunday, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph this upcoming Monday.

A wind Advisory for NE El Paso and surrounding areas has been issued due to these strong gusts.

Gusts begin to drop with a shift in the weather pattern starting Tuesday, bringing lighter winds and slightly lower temps while dry conditions will continue across the region.

By Memorial Day weekend, temperatures in both cities could soar into the upper nineties, potentially marking El Paso's first 100-degree day of the year.

Highs for today will be 90 F El Paso, 85 F Las Cruces.