Memorial Weekend: starting warm and calm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso and Las Cruces will experience cooler temperatures compared to yesterday's high, accompanied by high clouds dotting the sky as warm weather shifts to the east.

Light winds are expected, but residents should remain vigilant due to an increased risk of fire spread in these dry conditions.

Memorial Day will bring a return to warmer temps with gentle breezes.

On Wednesday, a chance of thunderstorms will develop, particularly in areas east of the Rocky Mountains.

Meanwhile, western regions are likely to remain dry, but eastern areas may see low to moderate precipitation chances.

Highs for today are expected to be 97 F El Paso, 93 F Las Cruces.