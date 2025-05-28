Storm threat stays east

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces will stay mostly dry today, with storm chances focused east of the Rio Grande through the afternoon.

Isolated strong storms could bring gusty winds and blowing dust to parts of Hudspeth County and the Otero Mesa.

The best window for activity is between 2 and 5 p.m., with impacts like low visibility possible even west of the storms.

Thursday looks quieter for the Borderland, but the weekend could bring a shift.

Moisture from the south may increase rain chances across the region, with the best chance for storms arriving Saturday through Monday.

Seasonal temperatures continue into next week.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates if a First Alert is issued.

