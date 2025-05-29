Skip to Content
Weather

Low storm chances today, rain this weekend

By
Updated
today at 1:39 PM
Published 1:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso and Las Cruces will have mainly dry weather, but isolated thunderstorms might develop east of the Rio Grande this afternoon.

Areas such as Hudspeth and Otero counties could also see large hail and gusty winds in the afternoon, which may stir up dust and reduce visibility.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a tropical system could bring better chances for rain starting Saturday evening.

Sunday afternoon is likely to see thunderstorms due to increased moisture in the atmosphere.

After the weekend, dry weather is expected to return on Tuesday, along with seasonal temperatures throughout next week

Highs for today will be 99 F El Paso, 97 F Las Cruces.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

