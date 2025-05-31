Scattered thunderstorms possible for El Paso and Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces can expect isolated thunderstorms primarily confined to higher terrain today.
Rain chances across desert lowlands remain low, but outflow boundaries may trigger isolated showers this evening.
A transition to drier and warmer conditions is forecasted starting Tuesday.
High temperatures are expected to rise significantly next week, with the possibility of hitting triple digits.
ncreased mid-level moisture could bring scattered showers late Sunday into Monday.
Overall, a typical hot and dry pattern is likely to settle into the region for the week ahead.
Highs for today will be 95 F El Paso, 93 F Las Cruces.