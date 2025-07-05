Temps soar, limited thunderstorm chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As we move into the weekend, temperatures are set to rise significantly, particularly through Sunday, with highs in the El Paso metro area expected to reach between 100°F and 103°F.

The current weather pattern is dominated by high pressure, resulting in dry conditions and minimal thunderstorm activity.

A backdoor front moving down the eastern plains may facilitate some isolated afternoon storms, mainly over the south-central mountains.

Looking ahead to early next week, the upper high will drift towards the Arizona/New Mexico border.

This subtle shift may introduce slight mid-level moisture but, all in all, still not enough for widespread storms.

While isolated thunderstorms are possible, overall storm chances are expected to remain low.

Temperatures will remain consistently above average, generally around the upper 90s to low 100s.

The weather is projected to shift again mid to late next week, carrying with it the possibility of some modest moisture.

Highs today will be 103 F El Paso, 100 F Las Cruces.