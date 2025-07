Temps will gradually cool tomorrow as we bring in some added moisture. I do expect some showers and thunderstorms to pop across the area, primarily in our eastern counties. Along with some potentially strong to severe storms, gusty winds with blowing dust and sand may also develop.

It's been hot today - extreme heat in place with temps 104-108.

