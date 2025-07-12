First Alert for thunderstorms and dust this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This weekend we will see significant changes in the weather as widespread thunderstorms are expected.

The storms will begin in the higher areas and move down into the lower deserts by evening.

These storms could bring strong wind gusts with some reaching over 50 mph, along with blowing dust despite recent rainfall.

We can expect increased thunderstorms throughout the week and for them to be accompanied by heavy rain, gusty winds and localized blowing dust.

By Sunday, temperatures should drop back to typical mid-July levels as moisture returns.

A low-pressure system over central New Mexico will move south tonight but will still create strong winds around the Borderland early tomorrow morning.

We can expect stormy weather throughout the weekend.

Highs for today will be 103 F El Paso, 102 F Las Cruces.