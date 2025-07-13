ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Stormy week ahead

EL PASO (KVIA) --Get ready for a stormy week across the Borderland! We’re expecting more thunderstorms each afternoon and evening, especially over the mountains before spreading to the lowlands. These storms could bring heavy rain, flash flooding, gusty winds, and blowing dust. Thanks to the extra clouds and moisture, temperatures will cool down a bit, staying in the mid-90s. Mornings will start off sunny, but conditions will change quickly, so if you’re heading outside, be prepared for possible storms and stay alert for lightning and strong winds.

