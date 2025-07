EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures today will be hotter than yesterday with rain chances still continuing every day this week.

EL Paso is expecting to reach a high of 99 and Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 97.

Rain chances much like yesterday will be on the weaker side however they will still linger at about 10-20%. Rain chacnes will increase to 30-40% Thursday and Friday.