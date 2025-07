EL PASO (KVIA)-- Storm chances pick up today, mainly in the mountains, with a slight chance for isolated showers in El Paso. Temperature stay slightly above normal, near 98-99 degrees. Tomorrow stays active with scattered storms possible, especially in the higher terrain. Drier and hotter conditions are expected by midweek.

