Temperatures will climb into the triple digits across the lowlands, with some areas near or above 105° all week. A small increase in rain chances may return late next weekend mainly in the mountains.

Expect a warm weekend with isolated mountain storms today. Next week cutting off moisture and keeping rain chances low.

