Temperatures will be very hot for this time of year. We've already had our 27th triple of the year so far in El Paso and 21st in Las Cruces. Temperatures will continue to be in the triple digits through this Friday, and then they will cool a little bit, along with rain and storm chances by late week and weekend.

