ABC-7 First Alert – Hot Saturday, Then Storm Chances Rise

Saturday will stay dry and hot for most of the Borderland, with highs in the triple digits El Paso could hit 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for El Paso, the Lower Valley, and Luna County through the evening.

Storm chances will increase this afternoon, starting over the mountains before drifting into the lowlands. While rain will be spotty, gusty winds and blowing dust are possible.

By Sunday, cooler air and more moisture will boost rain and thunderstorm chances, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will dip slightly but will still be warm. Monday brings another round of storms before temperatures settle closer to average next week.