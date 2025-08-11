Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances increase this week

today at 6:13 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kick start our work week with increased rain chances and warm temps.

The National Weather service has issued a weather alert for Ruidoso area and Lincoln County NM ahead of todays potential storms:

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 96.

Rain chances are at a 30%-40% for El Paso and Las Cruces. Potential for showers and thundrstorms look stronger into your midafternoon and early evening hours.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

