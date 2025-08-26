Isolated storms possible as moisture increases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today moisture is increasing across the Borderland, with a mid to high level moisture band moving in from the southwest.



Isolated to scattered storms are expected this afternoon. These will occur more so west of the Rio Grande, with gusty outflow winds up to 40 mph and possible heavy downpours.



Blowing dust and reduced visibility may occur near the Lordsburg Playa as clouds limit convective initiation in spots.



For overnight, moisture remains elevated, allowing lingering showers into Wednesday morning.



Wednesday’s storm activity will depend on morning cloud cover, but isolated showers and storms remain possible in the afternoon.



From Thursday onward, a modest upper high will suppress some storm coverage but pockets of moisture keep low storm chances alive.



Moisture levels trend higher this weekend, bringing a higher flash flood threat and more widespread storms into early next week.



Temperatures will stay near normal this week, then trend cooler than normal as a boundary and storm chances linger.

Highs for Wednesday will be 95 F El Paso, 91 F Las Cruces.