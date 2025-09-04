Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert – Remnants of Lorena will aid in shower and storm development tonight through the weekend

By
Published 3:28 PM

Moisture will continue to stream across the Borderland and aid in some rain and storms tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There could be a couple of spots that could see decent rainfall with some storms.

Lots of clouds will hang around tonight and tomorrow, keeping temperatures a bit cooler. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s. There will be a slight chance for a storm to pop up during the Friday night football games. I expect another opportunity for a storm for the UTEP game Saturday night.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content