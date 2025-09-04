ABC-7 First Alert – Remnants of Lorena will aid in shower and storm development tonight through the weekend

Moisture will continue to stream across the Borderland and aid in some rain and storms tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There could be a couple of spots that could see decent rainfall with some storms.

Lots of clouds will hang around tonight and tomorrow, keeping temperatures a bit cooler. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s. There will be a slight chance for a storm to pop up during the Friday night football games. I expect another opportunity for a storm for the UTEP game Saturday night.