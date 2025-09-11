ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and dry again before rain chances and cooler temps return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Conditions today will be a repeat of yesterday. Temperatures will lean above average and rain chances will remain slim.

Throughout the region temperatures are still ranging about 5-8 degrees above the norm. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 94.

Today rain chances will once again be minimal but that will change heading into Friday. Rain chances will climb to 30-40% for your Friday through at least Tuesday.