Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Average temps & slight rain chance

By
Updated
today at 9:00 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting this work week we are looking at temps cooling down to average and seeing moisture in the region giving us a chance for isolated storms.

Today temperatures through the region will rest near average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 91, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 88.

Rain chances will rest today at 20-30% with your afternoon hours the potential for isolated storms looking a little better.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.