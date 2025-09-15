ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Average temps & slight rain chance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting this work week we are looking at temps cooling down to average and seeing moisture in the region giving us a chance for isolated storms.

Today temperatures through the region will rest near average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 91, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 88.

Rain chances will rest today at 20-30% with your afternoon hours the potential for isolated storms looking a little better.