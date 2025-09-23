Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front and windy conditions on the way

KVIA
Published 6:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we await cooler temps and windy weather conditions.

Today conditions will remain warm as we trend above average. El Paso is expecting a high of 94, Las Cruces 92. We will see plenty of sunshine do start our day with rain chances climbing to 10-20% by your evening bringing a chance for isolated showers mainly focused over our area mountains.

Wednesday we will see a cold front push into the area dropping temps into the 80s. With that winds are expected along with a 20-30% chance for rain.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

