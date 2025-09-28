Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy sunday, showers and storms could bring flooding

El Paso are in for a wet Sunday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day. Storms could bring heavy rain and localized flash flooding, particularly along and east of the Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures will remain below normal, with a high near 78 degrees — nearly ten degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

Rain chances linger into Sunday night, before conditions begin to dry out by Tuesday. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and 90s later this week as sunshine returns to the Borderland.

