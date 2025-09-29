Storms to calmer conditions, dry and warmer days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Monday afternoon brings thunderstorms to the Borderland's higher terrain. Drier conditions can be expected going into Tuesday.

By Thursday we can expect temperatures to rise 5 to 8 degrees above seasonal average temperatures as a drier air mass moves in.

Storm chances for Monday are expected to increase. An upper low will lift out tonight into tomorrow but will leave enough moisture for some continued storm chances.

Localized flooding remains a concern with precipitable water values near 0.9–1.0 inches, above average for this time of year. After Monday, our weather current conditions will become quieter.