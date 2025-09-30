Skip to Content
Weather

Dry week ahead, warm patches near the weekend

KVIA
By
New
today at 4:34 AM
Published 6:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A dry stretch is forecast to persist through this week with little to no precipitation expected.

Temperatures will rise to around 5 to 8 degrees above normal by Thursday as a drier air mass takes hold in the borderland. This weather pattern will bring those upper 80s to low 90s starting Thursday and stretching into Saturday.

As for the winds, they are expected to stay light in the afternoons around 5 to 10 mph on most days this work week.

Breezier weekend patterns can be expected as a trough approaches from the north, up to around 10 to 20 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.