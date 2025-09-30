Dry week ahead, warm patches near the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A dry stretch is forecast to persist through this week with little to no precipitation expected.

Temperatures will rise to around 5 to 8 degrees above normal by Thursday as a drier air mass takes hold in the borderland. This weather pattern will bring those upper 80s to low 90s starting Thursday and stretching into Saturday.

As for the winds, they are expected to stay light in the afternoons around 5 to 10 mph on most days this work week.

Breezier weekend patterns can be expected as a trough approaches from the north, up to around 10 to 20 mph.