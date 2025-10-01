Quiet and warm weather ahead with a breezy weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Dry conditions persist through the week with high temperatures about 5 to 8 degrees above normal. By Thursday we can expect a drier air mass to take over.

Southerly breezes may pick up a bit on Saturday and Sunday with possible gusts in the 15 to 25 mph range. Rain remains unlikely through the weekend.

Even as the monsoon season ends a weakening trough may bring passing clouds. Yet this is still not expected to bring significant moisture.

A ridge centered over northern Mexico is keeping us dry and yielding light winds and mostly clear skies.

Expect high temps this weekend to be a few degrees above average, with this trend continuing into early next week. An upper-level ridge shifts toward the southeast U.S., potentially drawing lingering moisture from northern Mexico and leaving rain chances uncertain for Monday.

Some Pacific tropical moisture might approach the Southwest but its arrival depends on the track of the tropical system and the ridge position.

We can still expect pleasantly warm and quiet weather through this Sunday, with only modest breezes and still that slim chance of rain early next week, all depending on evolving tropical moisture.

Highs for today are 91 F El Paso, 89 F Las Cruces.