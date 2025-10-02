ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry warm weather holds in the borderland
Thursday brings more sunshine and warm conditions across the Borderland. Highs will reach the upper 80s in El Paso, running a few degrees above normal for early October.
Winds remain light through Friday, but a breeze could pick up by Saturday afternoon, especially west of the Rio Grande.
This pattern of dry weather continues into the weekend. Looking ahead to next week, Pacific moisture could return, bringing the possibility of showers later in the week.