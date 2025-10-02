Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry warm weather holds in the borderland

Thursday brings more sunshine and warm conditions across the Borderland. Highs will reach the upper 80s in El Paso, running a few degrees above normal for early October.

Winds remain light through Friday, but a breeze could pick up by Saturday afternoon, especially west of the Rio Grande.

This pattern of dry weather continues into the weekend. Looking ahead to next week, Pacific moisture could return, bringing the possibility of showers later in the week.

Ilyhanee Robles

