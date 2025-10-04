Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, breezy Saturday

By
Published 7:33 AM

It’s a sunny and warm Saturday for El Paso and Las Cruces, with temperatures running well above average for early October.

Conditions dry and mostly clear through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, around 5–7° above normal, and light southwest breezes this afternoon.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s, making for a pleasant evening outdoors.This pattern continues into Monday before a tropical disturbance from the Pacific may bring a slight chance of showers by mid-week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.