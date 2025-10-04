ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, breezy Saturday

It’s a sunny and warm Saturday for El Paso and Las Cruces, with temperatures running well above average for early October.

Conditions dry and mostly clear through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, around 5–7° above normal, and light southwest breezes this afternoon.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s, making for a pleasant evening outdoors.This pattern continues into Monday before a tropical disturbance from the Pacific may bring a slight chance of showers by mid-week.