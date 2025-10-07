ABC-7 Weather – Some isolated storms tonight; better rain and storm chances early next week with the potential of very heavy rain.
A chance for some rain, isolated storms tonight. A slight chance for rain again on Wednesday.
Watch out for late weekend and early next week. A tropical system will send a good slug of moisture in our direction giving us good rain chances by Sunday and Monday. Some areas could see upwards of 1-2". The added moisture and rain will keep us rather cool with temperatures by Monday in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area.