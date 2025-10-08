Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Tropical systems to provide good rains for late weekend and early next week

October 8, 2025 9:54 PM
Tropical moisture coming up from Mexico will take aim at the Desert Southwest impacting El Paso and Las Cruces for the late weekend and early next week. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1" by Sunday evening - and even greater amounts in our far western counties.

The added moisture and cloud cover will also keep temperatures below average for this time of year. High could dip to the upper 60s and low 70's by Sunday and Monday.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

