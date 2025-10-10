Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Showers and a few storms will increase this weekend and hang around through early next week

An abundance of tropical moisture will stream across the Borderland later Saturday and into early next week. Rainfall could be heavy in spots with many areas looking at 1-2" of rainfall. Lots of clouds on Sunday and Monday will limit our high temperatures to the lower 70's. The added clouds will likely keep strong or severe storms from forming.

Improved weather takes place later Tuesday and Wednesday with still a slight chance for storms.

