Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert – Some storms later tonight and again Tuesday; then drying out with sunshine and warmer temps

By
Updated
today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:40 PM

El Paso is now above average for rainfall so far this year with all the rain brought in from the two tropical systems. El Paso now has 7.81" of rain which is .43" above average.

I expect more storms to fire up here and there tonight and then again on Tuesday. The added sunshine on Tuesday will help destabilize the atmosphere to provide more thunderstorms later in the day and night. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Drier air will arrive later Wednesday and through the rest of the week to give us a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.