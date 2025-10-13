ABC-7 First Alert – Some storms later tonight and again Tuesday; then drying out with sunshine and warmer temps

El Paso is now above average for rainfall so far this year with all the rain brought in from the two tropical systems. El Paso now has 7.81" of rain which is .43" above average.

I expect more storms to fire up here and there tonight and then again on Tuesday. The added sunshine on Tuesday will help destabilize the atmosphere to provide more thunderstorms later in the day and night. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Drier air will arrive later Wednesday and through the rest of the week to give us a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures.