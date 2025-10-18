ABC-7 StormTrack weather: Cool Morning, warm afternoons

A drier air mass is bringing a taste of fall to the Borderland this weekend with cool mornings, sunny skies, and comfortable afternoons.

The National Weather Service says temperatures dropped into the 40s and 50s overnight. By this afternoon, sunshine will push highs back into the low 80s, creating ideal weather for outdoor plans.

Skies will remain clear through Sunday, with light winds and low humidity.

For now, enjoy the calm, beautiful weekend it’s the perfect setup for community events such as NAMI walks, zoo brews, fall markets, or a sunset walk through your neighborhood.