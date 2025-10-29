Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Get ready for colder overnight temps; some could see the first freeze of the season

today at 4:07 PM
Published 4:05 PM

All the ingredients are coming together for a cold Thursday morning. Clear skies, light winds and a pocket of colder air will allow for some areas to see the first freeze of the season. EL Paso will not drop to freezing but will experience temps in the lower 40s.

The afternoon will become very nice with lots of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 70s.

A great, sunny weekend is in store with highs in the upper 70's and low 80's in spots.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

