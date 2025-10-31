Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – One of the warmest Halloweens on record

The hottest Halloween on record for El Paso was in 1950 when we soared to 87 degrees. Those chocolate bars back then were a bit mushy for that afternoon.

High temps climbed to 82 today - we tied the 5th hottest for this date. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees.

The weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and above average high temps. I expect upper 70s and low 80s all over the Borderland - great for all the mazes and outdoor activities.

We will have to wait a while to see our first freeze of the season.

