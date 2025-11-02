Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTracker: Clear skies and comfortable temperatures across the borderland

Published 7:33 AM

The Borderland is enjoying another beautiful fall day with clear skies and calm conditions.

High pressure continues to dominate, keeping skies sunny and temperatures comfortable across the borderland

Morning lows dropped into the 40s and 50s, while afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s — perfect for outdoor plans, fall festivals, or a Sunday drive.

A slight change arrives midweek as a weak Pacific system may bring breezy conditions and a low chance of showers by Wednesday.

For now, expect another calm, sunny day to enjoy the best of fall across the Borderland.

