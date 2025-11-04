ABC-7 Storm Track weather – Great weather for through Saturday turns a bit cooler and windy early Sunday.

Lots of sunshine and temperatures running above normal for the next four days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A cold front arrives from the NE very late Saturday and early Sunday. This front will kick the winds up to around 40 mph, primarily on the west side of town. Temperatures will drop on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60's. The gusty winds will make it feel a bit colder as well.

