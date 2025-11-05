Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track weather – More heat the next 3 days; cold front drops our temps with gusty winds on Sunday

KVIA
Published 3:43 PM

Near record heat continues through early this weekend. A cold front arrives very early Sunday morning and drags in the coldest air of the season so far while cranking up the winds. Peak gusts will occur between 1 - 8 AM Sunday, reaching around 40 mph from the NE. Those winds will make it feel colder as well.

Overnight lows by Monday AM will be fairly cold. Many of us will drop to the low and mid 30's - perhaps seeing the first freeze of the season.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

