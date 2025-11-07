Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Winds pick up early Sunday with the passage of a cold front; temps below average too

Published 3:22 PM

Great weather continues for the first part of the weekend then a cold front arrives Sunday morning. We will go from around 80 Saturday to the mid 60's Sunday. The winds will gust to near 40 mph early Sunday then settle down by afternoon.

Monday morning will be the coldest of the year, so far. El Paso will likely to see mid 30's for the low with light winds and clear skies.

Lots of sun next week with temps in the mid and upper 70's.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

